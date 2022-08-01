Eukaryotic Organelles

So one of the common feature of eukaryotic cells is that they all contain organelles. So eukaryotic cells contain numerous membrane bound organelles, Each with a different function. Now you've already gone over these organelles many times beat them to death and by 1.01. So I'm just gonna refresh them here. We're gonna have an image of them at the end. But if you really need to you feel like you just don't have it down you need to know these um these are important for cell biology. So I suggest yes that this review isn't enough. Let's go back to your notes, go back to your textbook, go back to some of clutches videos on in the intro bio class and really review the purpose and function of these different organelles because it's crucial to understanding cell biology. So let's just review them here. Maybe you'll feel refreshed at the end of the like. Oh yeah I got this. So the first one is the endo plasmid particular and this is where proteins are synthesized and then exported to other compartments. So there's two main types rough and smooth and the reason that they are called rough and smooth is because that's how they look under the microscope. So rough is the place of protein synthesis which for protein synthesis to occur needs a lot of ribosomes and ribosomes make it look rough, make it look like it has an uneven appearance under microscope. Whereas the smooth er ectoplasmic particularly are short for that. It's actually a place of lipid synthesis. And so it doesn't need those ribosomes so it doesn't have them and appear smooth. Now the second one is the Golgi apparatus. So this is where once the protein's been synthesized in the er and then goes to the golgi if it needs to be modified, sorted, transported or secreted. So if a protein needs to get somewhere in the cell or needs to be secreted it's gotta go through the golgi. Now the next to our mitochondria and chloroplasts which are kind of unique um organelles because they're really responsible for producing energy. So their mitochondria I'm sure you've heard is the powerhouse of the cell. And this is because it produces a G. P. As an energy storage molecule. And mitochondria actually contain their own D. N. A. In their own ribosomes. Which is a very unique feature of organelles. That's other than chloroplast is the only organ l that actually can do that. So chloroplast is actually a location of photosynthesis meaning that chloroplasts aren't in cells. Humans don't have chloroplasts because we don't photosynthesize. But anything that photosynthesize is including plants and some types of algae have chloroplasts. Um And here this is again it produces these organic molecules sugars um that are responsible for the self survival. It also like the mitochondria contains sienna rib ISMs. Now we start getting to these I'm sure you're familiar with those but now we get to some of these lesser known organelles these are licenses OEMs which are responsible for intracellular digestion. So if something needs to be broken up, it's sent to the life zone, then we have peroxide zones, which is actually just kind of this really interesting organ l so if anything really harmful, like a harmful chemical reaction needs to occur. If it occurs just in the side of saul within the cell, it could really damage some organelles or proteins or something that the cell needs. So instead the cell says, okay, we're just going to put all these harmful chemical reactions into a proxy zone. So um one example of this is, you know, the formation and breakdown of hydrogen peroxide which the cells occasionally need to do and when they do they just put them in proxies zones and say, okay, you're harmful. I'm in a story you hear now another um organ al is called a vacuole and this is a place for temporary storage. So you're probably most familiar with this in plant cells. Um because plant cells contain a single large vacuole that stores water and this is what gives plant leaves, it's really strong structure. Um and that's called turker pressure, the water pressure that allows the cell to or it allows the plant to remain sort of vivacious and up there and when the water is out of the vacuole is sort of wilts. Now vesicles are important. Organ L and they transport cells to other locations. So you remember back the golgi apparatus sort of processes proteins and gets them ready and sorted to their different locations, but vesicles are actually what carry them there. So if something needs to get to another part of the cell or secreted, it's got to be carried there through a bicycle. So this has major roles in endo psychosis, which is entry of products into the cell or exocet Asus, which is exit of materials outside of this home. Now, cellular organelles. And before I actually fill in this word, I just want to say this is important because people really confuse side us all inside of plaza and they say, oh those are the same things but they're not. So how they're different is that cellular organelles are suspended inside us all. So any type of, you know, this acquis gel material in a cell that's not in an organ l is called side of saul but um there's a lot of this gel inside of the organelles as well. So um the cytoplasm is the total of the liquid that's inside and outside of organelles. So these are different. So the side of saul is not an organ, I'll cytoplasm is inside and outside of organelles. And a ton of things happen in the side of saul, that's where things are moved. Um it's where protein and lipid synthesis can occur and so many different chemical reactions occur in the side of saul and also in the cytoplasm. So um here are really two images that I want to show you. So the first is from here over and this is this huge sell um this is a eukaryotic cell obviously and it has all these different organelles. Now there's a lot of there's a few things we haven't talked about yet, mainly in here. Um but it's really important that you see the nucleus, not necessarily these but you'll see as you go through you have the plasma membrane, the golgi apparatus, the rough and smooth er um you don't necessarily need to know acting filaments now but you have the proxy zone license um ribosomes, mitochondria and these are all compartments of the cell and so they are um really crucial that what makeup eukaryotic cells um and are necessary for eukaryotic cell function. Now the second one image on this side is talking about the difference between the cytoplasm and the side of sol. So cytoplasm is made up of the side of saul and the gel inside organelles. But the side us all is just gel outside of organelles. They're not the same. Really important to keep that in mind when we use these terms in the future. So now let's move on to the next concept

