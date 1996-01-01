9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
9:40 minutes
Problem 39
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)^2−4(y+3)^2=4
