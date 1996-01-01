9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
10:42 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−1)^2−(y−2)^2=3
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding the Equation for a Hyperbola Given the Graph - Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos