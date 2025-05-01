Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following expressions is a polynomial in ?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a polynomial in \(x\) is an expression consisting of terms with non-negative integer exponents of \(x\), combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication by constants.
Examine the first expression: \(x^{\frac{1}{2}} - 4\). Since the exponent \(\frac{1}{2}\) is not an integer, this is not a polynomial.
Look at the second expression: \(\frac{2}{x - 3}\). This is a rational expression with \(x\) in the denominator, which disqualifies it from being a polynomial.
Consider the third expression: \(\frac{5}{x} + 1\). Here, \(x\) is in the denominator, so this is not a polynomial either.
Finally, analyze the fourth expression: \$3x^{4} - 2x + 7\(. All exponents of \)x\( are whole numbers (4 and 1), and the expression is a sum of terms with constants and powers of \)x$, so this is a polynomial.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick