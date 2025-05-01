Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a polynomial, what do you call the largest exponent that appears on the variable?
A
The constant term
B
The degree of the polynomial
C
The leading coefficient
D
The number of terms
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a polynomial is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, where the variables have non-negative integer exponents.
Identify the exponents on the variable(s) in the polynomial. These exponents indicate the power to which the variable is raised in each term.
Recognize that the largest exponent on the variable in the polynomial is a special characteristic that helps describe the polynomial's behavior and classification.
Know that this largest exponent is called the \(\textbf{degree of the polynomial}\), which tells you the highest power of the variable present.
Distinguish the degree from other terms: the constant term is the term without a variable, the leading coefficient is the coefficient of the term with the highest degree, and the number of terms is simply how many separate terms the polynomial has.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick