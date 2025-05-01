Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a polynomial, what is the name of the largest exponent that appears on the variable?
A
Root of the polynomial
B
Degree of the polynomial
C
Leading coefficient
D
Constant term
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a polynomial is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, where the variables have non-negative integer exponents.
Identify that the exponent on a variable in a polynomial term indicates the power to which the variable is raised.
Recognize that the largest exponent on the variable in any term of the polynomial is a key characteristic of the polynomial.
Know that this largest exponent is called the \(\textbf{degree of the polynomial}\), which tells us the highest power of the variable present.
Distinguish the degree from other terms such as the root (solution), leading coefficient (coefficient of the term with the highest degree), and constant term (term without a variable).
