Function Composition
Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For functions f and g, the composition (f∘g)(x) means applying g first and then f to the result. This process is essential for solving the given problem, as it requires understanding how to evaluate the functions in sequence.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of the resulting function is determined by the domains of the individual functions and any restrictions imposed by their compositions. Identifying the domain is crucial to ensure that the composed functions do not produce undefined values.
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Undefined Values in Rational Functions
Rational functions, like f(x) = 1/(x+4) and g(x) = -1/x, can become undefined for certain input values, typically where the denominator equals zero. For instance, f(x) is undefined at x = -4, and g(x) is undefined at x = 0. Recognizing these undefined points is vital when determining the domains of the composed functions, as they directly affect the validity of the outputs.
Intro to Rational Functions