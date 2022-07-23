Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For functions f and g, the composition f∘g means applying g first and then f to the result. This is crucial for solving the problem as it requires evaluating the functions in sequence.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, it is essential to determine the domain of the resulting function, which may be restricted by the individual domains of f and g, especially when dealing with square roots or rational functions.
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Restrictions on Domains
Certain mathematical operations impose restrictions on the domain of functions. For example, the square root function requires non-negative inputs, while a rational function cannot have a denominator equal to zero. Understanding these restrictions is vital for accurately determining the domains of the composed functions f∘g and g∘f.
