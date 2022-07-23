Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For functions f and g, the composition f∘g means applying g first and then f to the result. This is crucial for solving the problem as it requires evaluating the functions in sequence. Recommended video: 4:56 4:56 Function Composition

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, it is essential to determine the domain of the resulting function, which may be restricted by the individual domains of f and g, especially when dealing with square roots or rational functions. Recommended video: 3:51 3:51 Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions