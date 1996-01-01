College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
Factor the Difference of Squares
Problem
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 3x^4-12x^2
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Factor a quadratic equation: difference between 2 squares
by LearnZillion
57 views
Rewrite an expression using the difference of two squares
by LearnZillion
61 views
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 2
by patrickJMT
56 views
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 3
by patrickJMT
75 views
Factoring the Difference of Two Squares - Ex 1
by patrickJMT
123 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.