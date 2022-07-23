Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
3. Functions
Transformations
6:14 minutes
Problem 104
Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. This is a basic cubic graph that passes through the origin (0, 0), is symmetric about the origin, and has the general shape of an S-curve. The graph decreases for x < 0 and increases for x > 0.
Identify the transformations applied to the standard cubic function to obtain r(x) = (x − 2)³ + 1. The term (x − 2)³ represents a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units, and the +1 represents a vertical shift upward by 1 unit.
To graph r(x), first shift the graph of f(x) = x³ to the right by 2 units. This means that every point (a, b) on the graph of f(x) = x³ will move to (a + 2, b).
Next, shift the graph upward by 1 unit. This means that every point (a + 2, b) from the previous step will move to (a + 2, b + 1).
Finally, plot the transformed graph of r(x) = (x − 2)³ + 1. The new graph will still have the general S-curve shape of the cubic function, but its inflection point will now be at (2, 1) instead of the origin (0, 0).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cubic Functions
A cubic function is a polynomial function of degree three, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d. The graph of a standard cubic function, such as f(x) = x³, has a characteristic 'S' shape and passes through the origin. Understanding the basic shape and properties of cubic functions is essential for analyzing transformations.
Function Composition
Graph Transformations
Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For example, the function r(x) = (x − 2)³ + 1 represents a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units and a vertical shift upward by 1 unit from the standard cubic function. Mastery of these transformations allows for the accurate graphing of modified functions.
Intro to Transformations
Function Notation and Evaluation
Function notation, such as f(x) or r(x), is a way to represent a function and its output for a given input x. Evaluating a function involves substituting a specific value for x to find the corresponding output. Understanding how to manipulate and evaluate functions is crucial for applying transformations and analyzing their effects on the graph.
Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(a) y = ƒ(x) +3
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(b) y = ƒ(x-2)
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.
(d) y = |ƒ(x)|
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛x+2
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛(x-2)
