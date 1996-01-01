9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
11:58 minutes
Problem 19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2−x^2=1
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding the Equation for a Hyperbola Given the Graph - Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos