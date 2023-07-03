Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Polynomials
Add and Subtract Polynomials
Next problem
6:14 minutes
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Subtract −4x³ − x²y + xy² + 3y³ from x³ + 2x²y − y³.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.