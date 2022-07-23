Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function A function is a specific type of relation where each input (or 'x' value) is associated with exactly one output (or 'y' value). This means that for any given x, there cannot be two different y values. Understanding this definition is crucial for determining whether a given relation qualifies as a function.

Ordered Pairs Relations are often represented as sets of ordered pairs, where each pair consists of an input and an output. In the example provided, the pairs are {(-12,5),(-10,3),(8,3)}. Analyzing these pairs helps to identify if any input is repeated with different outputs, which would disqualify the relation from being a function.