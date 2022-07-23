Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is four more than twice the x-value.
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. See Example 3. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=x-(-π)
Graph the equation y−x2+3=0 by choosing points that satisfy the equation.
Graph the equation y=x+1 by choosing points that satisfy the equation. (Hint: Choose positive numbers only)