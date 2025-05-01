In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = (x+2)³
3. Functions
Function Composition
Problem 53
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. f(g(1))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the composite function to evaluate: \(f(g(1))\). This means you first find \(g(1)\), then use that result as the input for \(f\).
Look up the value of \(g(1)\) in the \(g(x)\) table. According to the table, when \(x = 1\), \(g(1) = 1\).
Now, use the value \(g(1) = 1\) as the input for the function \(f\). So, you need to find \(f(1)\).
Look up the value of \(f(1)\) in the \(f(x)\) table. According to the table, when \(x = 1\), \(f(1) = 5\).
Therefore, the value of the composite function \(f(g(1))\) is \(f(1)\), which corresponds to the value found in the previous step.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Evaluation
Function evaluation involves finding the output value of a function for a given input. Using the tables, you locate the input value in the x-column and read the corresponding function value from the f(x) or g(x) column. This is essential for determining values like g(1) or f(g(1)).
Composite Functions
A composite function, denoted as f(g(x)), means applying one function to the result of another. First, evaluate the inner function g at x, then use that output as the input for f. Understanding this process is key to correctly evaluating expressions like f(g(1)).
Using Tables to Represent Functions
Tables provide discrete values of functions for specific inputs, allowing evaluation without explicit formulas. By matching input values to outputs in the tables, you can perform operations like composition. This method is useful when functions are defined only by data points.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = √(x-1)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = ∛x + 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. (go f) (-1)
