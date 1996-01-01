In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
(1/2)(log5 x + log5 y) - 2 log5 (x + 1)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Expanding a Logarithmic Expression / Example 16.4 with a bite sized video explanation from