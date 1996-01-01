In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
(1/3) [2 ln(x + 5) - ln x - ln (x^2 - 4)]
