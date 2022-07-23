Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function. In this case, to evaluate g(-x), we replace x in the function g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 with -x. This process allows us to determine the output of the function for that particular input.

Simplification of Expressions Simplification is the process of reducing an expression to its simplest form. After substituting -x into the function, we will combine like terms and perform any necessary arithmetic operations to simplify the resulting expression. This step is crucial for clearly understanding the behavior of the function.