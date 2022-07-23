Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function. In this case, we need to replace 'x' in the function g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 with (x + 2). This process allows us to determine the output of the function for that particular input. Recommended video: 4:26 4:26 Evaluating Composed Functions

Algebraic Simplification Algebraic simplification is the process of reducing an expression to its simplest form. After substituting (x + 2) into the function, we will expand the resulting expression and combine like terms to simplify it. This step is crucial for making the expression easier to work with and understand. Recommended video: Guided course 05:09 05:09 Introduction to Algebraic Expressions