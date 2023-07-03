Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsTransformations of FunctionsUse Reflections to Graph Functions
1:14 minutes
Problem 45
Textbook Question

Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. y=x^2+5

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
2:15m

Watch next

Master M8: Reflection Across the y-Axis with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
2:15
M8: Reflection Across the y-Axis
Pearson
72
1
0:25
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the y-Axis
Pearson
103
1:27
Reflection Across the x-Axis
Pearson
69
0:57
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the x-Axis
Pearson
66
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.