Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Transformations of Functions
Use Horizontal Shifts to Graph Functions
Next problem
1:26 minutes
Problem 47b
Textbook Question
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x^2+y^2=12
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:22m
Watch next
Master
Horizontal Shift of a Graph
with a bite sized video explanation from
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
3:22
Horizontal Shift of a Graph
Pearson
90
1:05
Format for Horizontal Shifts of Graphs of Functions
Pearson
78
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.