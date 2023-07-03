Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsPolynomial Functions and Their GraphsIdentify Polynomial Functions
Problem 45a
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4. ƒ(x)=3x^4-7x^3-6x^2+12x+8

