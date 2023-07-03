Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsPolynomial Functions and Their GraphsGraph Polynomial Functions
4:29 minutes
Problem 43b
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = -2x^2 - 8x - 7

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
m

Watch next

Master Attributes of Polynomial Functions with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
Attributes of Polynomial Functions
Pearson
77
Even and Odd Symmetries
Pearson
104
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.