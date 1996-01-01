Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra9. Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityCounting Principles, Permutations, and CombinationsDistinguish Between Permutation and Combination Problems
3:22 minutes
Problem 49
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.