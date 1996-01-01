Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra9. Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityCounting Principles, Permutations, and CombinationsUse the Permutations Formula
Problem 31
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?

