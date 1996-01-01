Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40.
An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Permutations Involving Repeated Symbols - Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT