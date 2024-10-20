10. Combinatorics & Probability
Combinatorics
In Exercises 21–28, evaluate each expression.
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)^5
- Multiple Choice
How many possible outcomes are there if you roll 5 dice?
- Multiple Choice
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?
- Multiple Choice
Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?
- Multiple Choice
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
- Multiple Choice
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given expression.
- Multiple Choice
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
- Multiple Choice
How many ways are there to arrange the letters in the word CALCULUS?
- Multiple Choice
From a class of 28 students, in how many ways could a teacher select 4 students to lead the class discussion?
- Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given expression.
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)^9; fourth term
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x²+y³)^8; sixth term