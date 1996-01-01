College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
Prove Statements Using Mathematical Induction
Problem
Use mathematical induction to prove that the statement is true for every positive integer n. 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5n(n+1))/2
Show Answer
Similar Solution
6m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Proving with Induction
by ThinkwellVids
54 views
Mathematical Induction
by Mathispower4u
37 views
Proof by Induction - Example 1
by patrickJMT
91 views
Mathematical Induction Examples
by Mario's Math Tutoring
82 views
Proof by Induction - Example 2
by patrickJMT
41 views
Four Basic Proof Techniques Used in Mathematics
by patrickJMT
47 views
Proof by Induction - Example 3
by patrickJMT
26 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.