4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Modeling Using Variation
Solve Inverse Variation Problems
Problem
Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The distance that a body falls from rest is directly proportional to the square of the time of the fall. If skydivers fall 144 feet in 3 seconds, how far will they fall in 10 seconds?
