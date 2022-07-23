Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Functions
The height of a projectile can be modeled by a quadratic function, which is a polynomial of degree two. In this case, the equation s = -16t^2 + v_0t represents a parabola that opens downward, indicating that the projectile will rise to a maximum height and then fall back down. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions, such as their vertex and roots, is essential for solving problems related to projectile motion.
Roots of a Quadratic Equation
Finding the time(s) when the projectile reaches a specific height or returns to the ground involves solving for the roots of the quadratic equation. The roots can be found using the quadratic formula, factoring, or completing the square. In this context, the roots represent the times at which the projectile is at a height of 80 feet and when it returns to the ground (s = 0).
Projectile Motion
Projectile motion describes the motion of an object that is launched into the air and is subject to gravitational acceleration. The formula s = -16t^2 + v_0t captures the effects of gravity (represented by the -16t^2 term) and the initial velocity (v_0t). Understanding the principles of projectile motion helps in predicting the trajectory and determining key points such as maximum height and time of flight.