(Modeling)Solve each problem. See Example 3.Height of a ProjectileA projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v_0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t^2+v_0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v_0. Round answers to the nearest hun-dredth if necessary. v_0=32