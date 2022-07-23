Height of a Projected BallAn astronaut on the moon throws a baseball upward. The astronaut is 6 ft, 6 in. tall, and the initial velocity of the ball is 30 ft per sec. The height s of the ball in feet is given by the equations=-2.7t^2+30t+6.5,where t is the number of seconds after the ball was thrown. (a)After how many seconds is the ball 12 ft above the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth. (b)How many seconds will it take for the ball to hit the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth.