Solve each problem. See Example 2. Length of a WalkwayA nature conservancy group decides to construct a raised wooden walkway through a wetland area. To enclose the most interesting part of the wetlands, the walkway will have the shape of a right triangle with one leg 700 yd longer than the other and the hypotenuse 100 yd longer than the longer leg. Find the total length of the walkway.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Zero-Product Property with a bite sized video explanation from Pearson