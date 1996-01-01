Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Quadratic Equations: Solve Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Length of a WalkwayA nature conservancy group decides to construct a raised wooden walkway through a wetland area. To enclose the most interesting part of the wetlands, the walkway will have the shape of a right triangle with one leg 700 yd longer than the other and the hypotenuse 100 yd longer than the longer leg. Find the total length of the walkway.

