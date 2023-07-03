Skip to main content
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Linear Equations in 3 VariablesSolve Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Problem 102
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. A cashier has a total of 30 bills, made up of ones, fives, and twenties. The number of twenties is 9 more than the number of ones. The total value of the money is $351. How many of each denomination of bill are there?

