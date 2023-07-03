Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. A cashier has a total of 30 bills, made up of ones, fives, and twenties. The number of twenties is 9 more than the number of ones. The total value of the money is $351. How many of each denomination of bill are there?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Using Substitution to Solve a Linear System of Three Equations and Three Variables with a bite sized video explanation from