College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Linear Equations in 3 VariablesVerify Solution of a System of Linear Equations in 3 Variables
Problem 106
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. The sum of the measures of the angles of any triangle is 180°. In a certain triangle, the largest angle measures 55° less than twice the medium angle, and the smallest angle measures 25° less than the medium angle. Find the measures of all three angles.

