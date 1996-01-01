5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Sketch the graph of the function f(x)=x21. Identify the asymptotes on the graph.
A
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: None
B
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
C
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
D
Vertical Asymptote: x=1 , Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
6
Watch next
Master Introduction to Asymptotes with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos