College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsRational Functions and Their GraphsIdentify Horizontal Asymptotes
3:57 minutes
Problem 50
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)^2

Verified Solution
