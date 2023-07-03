Skip to main content
College Algebra
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Identify Polynomial Functions
4:14 minutes
Problem 41
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = x^2 - 4x + 3
1:35m
