Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsPolynomial Functions and Their GraphsIdentify Polynomial Functions
4:14 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = x^2 - 4x + 3

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
1:35m

Watch next

Master Definition of a Polynomial Function with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
01:35
Definition of a Polynomial Function
Pearson
182
2:30
Degrees and Leading Coefficients in Polynomials
Pearson
154
4
01:26
What Is a Polynomial?
Pearson
104
2
1
Identifying Polynomials
Pearson
115
1
09:52
Polynomial... or NOT?! Recognizing Polynomials, the degree and some Terminology
patrickJMT
211
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.