College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential and Logarithmic EquationsSolve Problems Using Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
4:09 minutes
Problem 105
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = 5^x, g(x) = log￬5 x

4m
