Inequalities Inequalities are mathematical statements that express the relationship between two expressions that are not necessarily equal. They use symbols such as '≥' (greater than or equal to), '≤' (less than or equal to), '>' (greater than), and '<' (less than). Solving inequalities involves finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, which can often lead to a range of solutions rather than a single value.

Interval Notation Interval notation is a way of representing a set of numbers between two endpoints. It uses parentheses and brackets to indicate whether the endpoints are included in the set. For example, (a, b) means all numbers between a and b, excluding a and b, while [a, b] includes both endpoints. This notation is particularly useful for expressing the solution sets of inequalities.