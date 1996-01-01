Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In Exercises 47–48, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. Verify the real zeros and the given function value. n = 3; 2 and 2 - 3i are zeros; f(1) = -10

