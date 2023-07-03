Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsQuadratic FunctionsDetermine a Quadratic Function's Minimum or Maximum
4:29 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x), where V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is mod-eled by V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months. August

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
2:59m

Watch next

Master How to Find the Maximum or Minimum Value of a Quadratic Function Easily with a bite sized video explanation from wikiHow

Start learning
02:59
How to Find the Maximum or Minimum Value of a Quadratic Function Easily
wikiHow
524
3
1
17:35
Completing the Square and Vertex Form of Quadratic Equations
patrickJMT
266
04:28
Maximum and Minimum Values of Quadratic Functions
patrickJMT
62
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.