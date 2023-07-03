Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x), where V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is mod-eled by V(x)=31x-226.
Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
December
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to Find the Maximum or Minimum Value of a Quadratic Function Easily with a bite sized video explanation from wikiHow