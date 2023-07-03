Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
Evaluate a Function
Next problem
2:33 minutes
Problem 92
Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. |x| = |y|
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
2:21m
Watch next
Master
What Is Function Notation?
with a bite sized video explanation from
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
2:21
What Is Function Notation?
Pearson
333
1
2:23
Using Function Notation
Pearson
68
06:00
Adding and Subtracting Functions - Function Notation
patrickJMT
230
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.