The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = ln(x/2)
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Properties of Logarithms - Everything You Need to Know! with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT