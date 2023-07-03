Skip to main content
College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Change From Logarithmic to Exponential Form
Problem 63a
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.

g(x) = 1-log x

