9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
2:45 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)^2 = - 4(x - 1)
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solve a word problem involving parabolas with a bite sized video explanation from Study ForceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice