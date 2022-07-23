Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For functions f and g, the composition (f∘g)(x) means applying g first and then f to the result. Understanding how to correctly apply this process is essential for solving the problem. Recommended video: 4:56 4:56 Function Composition

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of the resulting function is determined by the restrictions imposed by both functions involved. Identifying these restrictions is crucial for determining the valid inputs for the composed functions. Recommended video: 3:51 3:51 Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions