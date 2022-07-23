Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (f∘g)(x) = f(g(x)). It requires substituting the entire output of g(x) into the function f. Understanding this process is essential to correctly form the composite functions in the problem. Recommended video: 4:56 4:56 Function Composition

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all input values for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of the composite function depends on the domains of both functions and the values for which the inner function's output lies within the domain of the outer function. Recommended video: 3:51 3:51 Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions