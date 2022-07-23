Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
The graphs of two functions ƒ and g are shown in the figures.
Find (g∘ƒ)(3).