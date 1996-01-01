Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)^nt and A =Pe^rt to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent.
Find the accumulated value of an investment of $10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate
of 1.32% if the money is
a. compounded semiannually;
b. compounded quarterly;
c. compounded monthly;
d. compounded continuously.
