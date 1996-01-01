Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential FunctionsEvaluate & Graph Exponential Functions
3:49 minutes
Problem 55
Textbook Question

Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)^nt and A =Pe^rt to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Suppose that you have $12,000 to invest. Which investment yields the greater return over 3 years: 0.96% compounded monthly or 0.95% compounded continuously?

