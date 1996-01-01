The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function,
a. Find an equation for f^-1(x), the inverse function.
b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ^-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ^-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x +3
