Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)

Similar Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.